Wonder Woman 1984 arriverà nei cinema il 2 ottobre 2020

La regista di Wonder Woman 1984, l’atteso sequel di casa DC, Patty Jenkins e la star del film Gal Gadot hanno commentato la nuova data d’uscita della pellicola. Inizialmente previsto per l’arrivo nelle sale ad agosto, ora WW84 arriverà il 2 ottobre prossimo, ma questo negli Stati Uniti, per l’Italia ancora non sappiamo quando giungerà nelle sale cinematografiche.

“Avremmo voluto condividere il nostro film ieri, ma ci sono cose più importanti in corso nel nostro mondo su cui preferiremmo concentrarti per ora. Grazie ai nostri fan per essere così grandi, al nostro fianco. Non vedo l’ora che lo vediate! Mando amore e auguri di guarigione a tutto il mondo. Ci vediamo il 2 ottobre!”, scrive la regista su Twitter.

“La nuova data d’uscita per WW84 è il 10.2.20. Caspita, sta finalmente succedendo, e non potrei essere più contenta! A tutti i fan che hanno superato questo momento con noi, grazie mille! Non avremmo potuto farlo senza di voi. Sono così entusiasta che voi possiate finalmente vedere #WW84, sarà valsa la pena aspettare”, scrive Gal Gadot:

