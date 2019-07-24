La morte di Rutger Hauer, il Roy Batty di Blade Runner, ha colpito il mondo del Cinema. L’attore è stato un grande esponente della settima arte. Sono stati in tanti tra attori, registi, e personaggi del mondo dello spettacolo che hanno voluto commemorarlo.

RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury. pic.twitter.com/1F2Via3mLY

“Un intenso, profondo, genuino e magnetico attore che ha portato verità, potenza e bellezza nei suoi film” ha scritto in un post Guillermo Del Toro, il quale ha poi fatto l’elenco delle sue pellicole preferite con Rutger Hauer, tra le quali ha ovviamente inserito Blade Runner e Ladyhawke.

Sad to hear Rutger Hauer has passed away. He was always a gentleman, kind and compassionate. Sending our condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/wFtZJs9Ui5

“Fa tristezza sapere che Rutger Hauer se n’è andato. Lui è stato sempre un gentiluomo, una persona a modo e caritatevole” ha scritto il membro della rock band KISS Gene Simmons, il quale ha recitato con lui nel film Wanted: Vivo o Morto.

RIP Rutger Hauer 🙏 I had the honor of working with him in ‘Surviving The Game’ https://t.co/o2cQgBF9l2

A commemorarlo è stato anche il rapper e attore Ice T, il quale ha ricordato di aver lavorato con Hauer nel film del 1994 intitolato Sopravvivere al Gioco.

Ma oltre alle star ci sono state molte persone comuni che hanno voluto ricordare l’attore reso celebre dall’interpretazione in Blade Runner, ognuno dei quali ha ricordato una pellicola nella quale è comparso Hauer, o anche la sua partecipazione a videogiochi come Kindgom Hearts III.

This sticks out as Rutger Hauer's best scene in Kingdom Hearts III for me.

He just really nails it as Master Xehanort. pic.twitter.com/N0uanK7xL5

