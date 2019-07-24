Rutger Hauer

L’attore Rutger Hauer è stato commemorato sui social da molti attori, registi e personaggi noti, e meno noti. Ecco alcuni degli omaggi presenti sul web

La morte di Rutger Hauer, il Roy Batty di Blade Runner, ha colpito il mondo del Cinema. L’attore è stato un grande esponente della settima arte. Sono stati in tanti tra attori, registi, e personaggi del mondo dello spettacolo che hanno voluto commemorarlo.

Un intenso, profondo, genuino e magnetico attore che ha portato verità, potenza e bellezza nei suoi film” ha scritto in un post Guillermo Del Toro, il quale ha poi fatto l’elenco delle sue pellicole preferite con Rutger Hauer, tra le quali ha ovviamente inserito Blade Runner e Ladyhawke. 

Fa tristezza sapere che Rutger Hauer se n’è andato. Lui è stato sempre un gentiluomo, una persona a modo e caritatevole” ha scritto il membro della rock band KISS Gene Simmons, il quale ha recitato con lui nel film Wanted: Vivo o Morto. 

A commemorarlo è stato anche il rapper e attore Ice T, il quale ha ricordato di aver lavorato con Hauer nel film del 1994 intitolato Sopravvivere al Gioco.

Ma oltre alle star ci sono state molte persone comuni che hanno voluto ricordare l’attore reso celebre dall’interpretazione in Blade Runner, ognuno dei quali ha ricordato una pellicola nella quale è comparso Hauer, o anche la sua partecipazione a videogiochi come Kindgom Hearts III.

