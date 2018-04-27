Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter
La star di I Feel Pretty, Amy Schumer, è stata ricoverata per “una terribile infezione renale”
Giorni dopo l’apertura del suo nuovo film I Feel Pretty, Amy Schumer ha rivelato venerdì di aver trascorso questa settimana sentendosi piuttosto male. In un post di Instagram che mostra l’attrice che giace in un letto d’ospedale e collegata a una flebo, Schumer ha detto che è stata “ricoverata in ospedale per 5 giorni con una terribile infezione renale”.
Ringraziando i suoi medici, il marito e la sorella per il loro sostegno, ha continuato, “Volevo condividere questo con voi perché questo è sexy da morire, ma soprattutto perché sarei dovuta andare a Londra per l’apertura di I Feel Pretty e i medici mi hanno detto che è un no. Sono davvero delusa egoisticamente di perdere questo viaggio perché amo Londra e l’Europa in generale e tutte le persone fantastiche (cibo) lì. Ma prima devo pensare alla mia salute”.
Amy Schumer ha concluso: “Sono così grata per tutto il supporto che il film sta ottenendo. Spero che vada bene per le persone lo controllano in Inghilterra e in qualsiasi altra parte del mondo. È dolce e divertente e uscirete sentendovi meglio. Che è qualcosa che spero di sentire presto anche io”.
La star ha recentemente concluso la sua tournée negli Stati Uniti per I Feel Pretty, che racconta la storia di una donna insicura che sbatte la testa e si sveglia credendo di essere la donna più bella del mondo. Il film, che ha aperto negli USA il 20 aprile, è il terzo ruolo da protagonista di Schumer, dopo Un disastro di ragazza e Fottute!.
