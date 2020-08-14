Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., cinematographe.it

Qualora non foste già abbastanza tristi per la fine di Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ecco per voi un sacco di foto dal dietro le quinte

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ha concluso la sua corsa restando nel cuore del pubblico che ha seguito con passione le avventure degli agenti del servizio segreto più segreto del mondo. Non sappiamo ancora se per i personaggi che abbiamo conosciuto nel corso di questi sette anni di programmazione ci sarà o meno un futuro nel Marvel Cinematic Universe (adesso le serie tv sono in mano a Kevin Feige, che ha il controllo totale dei prodotti della Casa delle Idee), ma sarebbe grandioso se accadesse, naturalmente.

Quelle che vi mostriamo di seguito invece sono le molte testimonianze del lavoro svolto sia dai membri del cast, che dai produttori e la crew della serie MCU, la prima uscita in assoluto da quando è nato il Marvel Cinematic Universe e, a onor del vero (oltre ad Agent Carter), quella con maggiori riferimenti alla main story cinematografica. Sarà davvero dura dire definitivamente addio a Phil Coulson, Daisy Johnson, Mack, YoYo, Fitz-Simmons e tutti gli altri, non credete anche voi? In ogni caso adesso godiamoci queste fotografie, che certamente ci terranno un po’ compagnia e un po’ ci faranno singhiozzare. Per quanto invece riguarda il futuro delle serie TV targate Marvel Cinematic Universe vi ricordiamo che su Disney+ vedremo presto The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye e tanti altri progetti sono in fase di realizzazione. Uno molto interessante? La serie animata What If…?

View this post on Instagram

More more more part four. #agentsofshield #bts

A post shared by Maurissa Tancharoen (@motancharoen) on

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for a great ride. #agentsofshield

A post shared by Drew Z. Greenberg (@drewzgreenberg) on

