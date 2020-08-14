Ricevi novità, recensioni e news su Film, Serie TV e Fiction. Inoltre puoi partecipare alle nostre iniziative e vincere tanti premi
Qualora non foste già abbastanza tristi per la fine di Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ecco per voi un sacco di foto dal dietro le quinte
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ha concluso la sua corsa restando nel cuore del pubblico che ha seguito con passione le avventure degli agenti del servizio segreto più segreto del mondo. Non sappiamo ancora se per i personaggi che abbiamo conosciuto nel corso di questi sette anni di programmazione ci sarà o meno un futuro nel Marvel Cinematic Universe (adesso le serie tv sono in mano a Kevin Feige, che ha il controllo totale dei prodotti della Casa delle Idee), ma sarebbe grandioso se accadesse, naturalmente.
Quelle che vi mostriamo di seguito invece sono le molte testimonianze del lavoro svolto sia dai membri del cast, che dai produttori e la crew della serie MCU, la prima uscita in assoluto da quando è nato il Marvel Cinematic Universe e, a onor del vero (oltre ad Agent Carter), quella con maggiori riferimenti alla main story cinematografica. Sarà davvero dura dire definitivamente addio a Phil Coulson, Daisy Johnson, Mack, YoYo, Fitz-Simmons e tutti gli altri, non credete anche voi? In ogni caso adesso godiamoci queste fotografie, che certamente ci terranno un po’ compagnia e un po’ ci faranno singhiozzare. Per quanto invece riguarda il futuro delle serie TV targate Marvel Cinematic Universe vi ricordiamo che su Disney+ vedremo presto The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye e tanti altri progetti sono in fase di realizzazione. Uno molto interessante? La serie animata What If…?
View this post on Instagram
Here’s to us, who’s like us, damn few. Three pics: 1: My partners in crime. @motancharoen who I liked enough to marry obviously, and Jeff Bell, our best friend/mentor who taught us to trust the process and live the dream. 2: B in the pod she inspired. 3: The last photo I ever took on set. @chloebennet watching Clark and Ming from behind camera with us on the very last shot of the series, crying just a little bit. Writers, cast, crew, post, fans… Love my SHIELD family. Let’s not lose touch.
View this post on Instagram
Every day for the past 6 years of my life I was surrounded by the most amazing talented group of human beings – the writers of SHIELD. We worked hard, played hard, laughed hard and occasionally got crazy and partied like rock stars. Sometimes life gives you a brand new family when you least expect it. I love them all and am grateful for everything I learned from them and for all their creative and life inspiration. But especially: all the laugher. #finalmission #dreamteam #writersofshield #agentsofshield #marvel
View this post on Instagram
Looking back at past seasons from my time designing this show. From #scifi to future sci-fi to space to the past- we’ve made some pretty fun costumes and done some pretty fun stuff! It was a good run . . #agentsofshield #marvel #costume #costumedesign #costumedesigner #cosplay #scififantasy #tvproduction #bts #setlife #lovemyjob
View this post on Instagram
The end is here and it’s incredibly bittersweet. I’ve worked on 6 out of 7 seasons and have accumulated so many profound memories. Before this show I had never directed a single episode of TV. @Motancharoen @misterkarate Jeff Bell, @mtbradner and Jeph Loeb took a chance on me and it forever changed my life. The camaraderie, unity, laughter, passion and love made working on this show feel like going to a family party every day. I’ve learned so much and will always be indebted to this show and the people who inhabited this epoch. Here’s to the end of this incredible timeline! #agentsofshield
